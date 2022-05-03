Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYEY. Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,315.79) to €2,800.00 ($2,947.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Adyen has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

