AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:AER opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

