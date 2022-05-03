AFC Gamma (AFCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.