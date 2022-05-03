AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

