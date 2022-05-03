Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

