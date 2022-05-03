Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.60% from the stock’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.59. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.