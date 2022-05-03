Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

