AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

AGCO stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $156.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.91.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

