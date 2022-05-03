AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,263. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after buying an additional 332,577 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AGCO by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 598,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 190,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

