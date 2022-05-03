AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.91.

AGCO opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AGCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 598,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after buying an additional 190,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

