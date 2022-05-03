Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agenus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Agenus by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

