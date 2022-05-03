Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agenus stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agenus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Agenus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agenus by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agenus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

