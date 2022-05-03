AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $$5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

