Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

