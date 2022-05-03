Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,373.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,284 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

