AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AGM Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AGM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, an integrated technology company, focuses on ASIC chip solutions. Its ASIC chip solutions include chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and interactive trading education website that uses subscription-based method.

