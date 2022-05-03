AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.
AGNC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.
In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
