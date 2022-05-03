Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.