Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.
NASDAQ API opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $763.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.08. Agora has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $50.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.