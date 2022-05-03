Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

