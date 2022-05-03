Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $27.51 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

