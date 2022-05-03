Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.56%.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,445 shares of company stock valued at $112,515. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

