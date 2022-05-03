Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick Sells 442 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $14,130.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,581.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
