Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.73.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 139,340.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 174,175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 93.7% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.