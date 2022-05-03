Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.110-$-0.110 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AIRG stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
