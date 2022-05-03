Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

AIXXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

