Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 49,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,176,875. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

