Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 34,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

