Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

