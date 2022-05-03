Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

