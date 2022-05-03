Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

