Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alfi in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alfi during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alfi by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Alfi has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

