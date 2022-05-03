Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:V opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.