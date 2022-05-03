Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:V opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

