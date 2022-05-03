Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

