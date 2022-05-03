Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,036. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

