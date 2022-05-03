Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 695,200 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $244.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

