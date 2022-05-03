Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.