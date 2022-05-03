Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.
ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
