Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.