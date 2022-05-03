Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242,824 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

