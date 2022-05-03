Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.92.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE ALLY opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
