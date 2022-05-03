Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 234.50% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON AWE opened at GBX 149.48 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130.40 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £997.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.42.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
