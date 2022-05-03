Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

