Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.
Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.
