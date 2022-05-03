Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Alset EHome International news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,649,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,824,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,324,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,381. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEI stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

