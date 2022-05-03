AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of AEAE opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,372,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,940,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $9,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

