Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

