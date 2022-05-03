Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACH. HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.59. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.90.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
