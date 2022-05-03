Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACH. HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.59. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

