Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,811.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,490.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,046.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,219.73. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,367.50 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

