Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.