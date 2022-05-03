Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.53.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.