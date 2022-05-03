Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMED opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.73. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

